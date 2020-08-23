Sister Kilian Fitzgerald, CCVI1929-2020Sister Kilian Fitzgerald, CCVI, a Sister of Charity of the Incarnate Word, Houston, Texas passed away on August 20, 2020. May she now enjoy God's presence for all eternity.Sister Kilian was a native of Doolin, County Clare, Ireland, born to James and Anne Foley Fitzgerald. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word on June 30, 1945 at St. Michael's Convent, Co. Clare, Ireland. The first stages of her formation continued in Ireland until Sister Kilian made First Vows on June 6, 1948 at Villa de Matel. She made her Perpetual Profession of Vows on June 6, 1953.Sister Kilian received her B.A. degree from Sacred Heart Dominican College, Houston, where she majored in Office Administration. With previous Business Office experience and upon completion of her studies, she began to minister in the Business Office at St. Joseph Villa in Utah. Her office skills then took her to St. Mary Home in Port Arthur, TX and St. Joseph Hospital, Houston, TX. She later served in ministry in the area of Pastoral Care throughout the Congregation's sponsored health care facilities namely: Schumpert Memorial Medical Center in Shreveport, LA; St. Mary's Hospital in Galveston, TX; St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX; and Carrigoran House in Ireland. In 2004, after many years of cheerful ministry, Sister Kilian took a well-deserved sabbatical. Her gentle spirit, kindness, dedication, compassion, and quality of care were generously shared with others.Sister Kilian is survived by her nieces, Mary B. Queally and Mrs. Rory (Martina) Costello of Ireland, her nephew, John J. Queally, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many cousins.We wish to extend our thanks to the nursing staff and all who cared for Sister at St. Placidus Convent.Sister Kilian's body will be received privately at the Immaculate Conception Chapel, Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas at: 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020, followed by Evening Praise and a celebration of her life. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 24, 2020. A private Rite of Committal will follow at Villa de Matel Cemetery.