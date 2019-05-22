Kim Jacob McKay

1961-2019

Kim Jacob McKay went to be with her Lord on May 17, 2019 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. She was born July 8, 1961. She was the daughter of Sarah McCuiston Jacob and John M. Jacob. In Houston Kim attended school in the Spring Branch system and graduated from Northbrook High in 1979. She was a voracious reader and an excellent student. Her passion was dancing of all kinds, and at Northbrook she participated in the Bandoleras dance and drill team, rising to become Lieutenant Colonel. After high school, she used those skills to be an aerobic teacher and a certified Zumba instructor.

She had three sons, Jason Chad Kinsey, Logan Andrew McKay and Noah Blake McKay. She and her husband also became guardians of his niece and nephew, Kara Philiips and Cliff Philips, making a rather large family. Kim went back to school and became a registered nurse and worked as a floor nurse and as a case manage at the hospital. Her career in nursing evolved into hospice care, and she served as a hospice nurse and hospice case manager, She was also a "hockey mom". She performed hospice many years until she decided to retire. She will be remembered as a mother extremely devoted to her children.

She is survived by her son; Jason in Houston and Logan and Noah in Phoenix; Logan's fiancee, Shelby Clark; her brother, Beau Jacob and his wife, Gayle, and their children, Asa and Sarah Joan; and her parents, Sarah McCuiston Jacob and John Jacob in Houston.

A service to celebrate her life will be observed on May 25 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Chapelwood United Methodist Church at 11140 Greenbay, Houston, TX 77024 Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2019