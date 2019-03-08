Kimberley Danielle Cooper

1978-2019

Kimberley Danielle Cooper, 40 was born to Vern L. and Dorothy Guinn Cooper. She accepted her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at an early age. Under the leadership of her father, Pastor Vern L. Cooper, she joined the Ark Church in April 1985 where she served faithfully. Kimberley was a God-chaser and a very generous giver of her time, talents and treasures. She led the First Touch Ministry and served on the Finance Committee.

She was a 1996 graduate from Willowridge High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in December 2003 from Texas Southern University. Kimberley was a mathematics genius and loved the subject. Shortly after receiving her degree, she established All Kidz Can Learn, a mathematics tutorial company where she assisted many kids and adults from mediocrity to excellence in mathematics.

While attending Texas Southern University, Kimberley was employed by Kids R Kids in Pearland, Texas where she worked for five years. There her affection for children was enhanced. In December 2004, Kimberley joined the Accounting Department of M-I SWACO, a Schlumberger Company. She served there in various capacities until her department was outsourced to Agility Project Logistics, Inc. in July 2015.

In August 2014, Kimberley was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2017, Kimberley received her second diagnosis of breast cancer. She was a survivor and a fighter. The perseverance and strength that she exhibited was beyond compare. She was such a "Kimspiration."

On March 2, 2019, Kimberley answered the call of God. She received her wings and transitioned to glory. She leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memory, loving and doting parents, Vern L. and Dorothy Guinn Cooper; two sisters, Nicole Michelle and Ja'Tara Bean (Jerry Bean, Jr.) ; one niece, Madison Danielle Durio; two godsons, Cedric Taylor (Michella) and Arian Bean; maternal grandmother, Juanita Compton; four special aunts, Mary Larks, Alice Guinn, Arden Jordan and Sandra Cooper; two special uncles, Anthony Cooper, Sr. (Barbara) and Jethro Cooper (Tina); two special mothers, Barbara Brigance (Marcus) and Zelda Cain (Anthony); the Ark Church Family and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation (Fri) March 8, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at the Ark of Restitution Baptist Church, 6013 Selinsky, Bishop Vern L. Cooper, Senior Pastor, Homegoing Celebration (Sat) March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Word of Restoration Church, 7620 FM 521, Rosharon, TX, Dr. Charles E. Perry, Jr., Senior Pastor, Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.