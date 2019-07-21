Home

McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Wake
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John United Methodist Church
2019 Crawford St.
Houston, TX
1965 - 2019
Kimberly Johnson-Julian Obituary
Kimberly
Johnson-Julian
1965-2019
She passed away on July 12, 2019. There will be a Wake on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John United Methodist Church, 2019 Crawford St., Houston, Texas, Rev. Rudy Rasmus, Pastor; Rev. Juanita Rasmus, Officiating. The Interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Pearland, TX).
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019
