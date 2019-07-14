Kimberly Kay Ivie Steffan

1965-2019

Kimberly Kay Ivie Steffan passed away peacefully with family beside her on Saturday, July 6th at 7:20 p.m.

Preceded in Glory by her mother Jacqulyn, brothers Barry and Craig.

She is survived by her two daughters Lauren and Morgan Steffan, grandchildren Norah and Sam, father Marvin Ivie and stepmother Bettie Ivie, Robert Steffan, loyal caregiver and Sherry Pleas, a compassionate supporter of Kim's family.

Numerous other loving family members also.

Kimberly was loved and her courage knew no bounds. She loved everyone, always thinking of others before herself. She set a wonderful example of how to live and thrive despite the debilitating illness "Huntington's" the disease that slowly consumed her.

Kim never complained and inspired so many people with her beauty and courage, Kim lived in a nursing home for the last 11 years where she had the unique ability to console others just by being in her presence.

Kim was one of those rare people, she was "prettier on the inside than she was on the outside", always kind, loving and tolerant.

There's a special place in Heaven for people like Kimberly.

Kimberly loved children, in remembrance please donate to HelpCureHD.org where they are creating HD free families for the future.

Houston Astro relief pitcher Joe Smith (mom Lee has HD), and his wife (TNT NBA Sportscaster) Allie LaForce created the HelpCureHD.org foundation to provide funding to help less fortunate HD families conceive children without the defective gene thus eternally eliminating the devastating illness for that family. It's priceless.., can I get an AMEN!

Funeral Service: Parkview Baptist Church on Sunday, July 21st at 2:00 p.m.

Address: 111 Parkview Circle Lufkin, TX 75904

Memorial Service to be announced later for Houston friends and recovery community. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019