Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Kimi Everett
Kimi Everett
Kimi Everett


Kimi Everett Obituary
Kimi Everett
1936-2019
Kimi Everett, age 82, of Pearland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Kimi was born December 15, 1936, in Okinawa, Japan.
She was married to Raymond D. Everett, retired United States Marine Corp. Kimi was a kind and loving woman, who cherished and appreciated her American citizenship.
She deeply loved her surviving family: husband, Raymond D. Everett, Sr.; sons, Raymond D. Everett, Jr., Ricky J. Everett; granddaughter, Victoria S. Tovar; two step grandchildren, Zane and Alexis.
Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
