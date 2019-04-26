|
Kirby Gene Casey
1951-2019
Kirby Gene Casey, 67, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday at Clear Lake Regional Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, Gilbert and Ida Casey, and brothers, Gary and Mark. He was survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Valorie, son Rusty and daughter-in-law Kelly, his daughter Jennifer, his granddaughter Dharma and his faithful companion, Brick the Cat. Kirby's 40 year career as a HVAC mechanic ended as the Head Monkey Wrangler at the Houston Zoo, a title in which he was really proud. In retirement, he loved to relax with his wife in their koi garden. Kirby loved his wife and family, his friends, his cat and pie. He will be greatly missed. Services being held at Crowder Funeral Home Clear Lake at 2pm on April 27th.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019