Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home Clear Lake
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirby Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirby Casey


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kirby Casey Obituary
Kirby Gene Casey
1951-2019
Kirby Gene Casey, 67, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday at Clear Lake Regional Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, Gilbert and Ida Casey, and brothers, Gary and Mark. He was survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Valorie, son Rusty and daughter-in-law Kelly, his daughter Jennifer, his granddaughter Dharma and his faithful companion, Brick the Cat. Kirby's 40 year career as a HVAC mechanic ended as the Head Monkey Wrangler at the Houston Zoo, a title in which he was really proud. In retirement, he loved to relax with his wife in their koi garden. Kirby loved his wife and family, his friends, his cat and pie. He will be greatly missed. Services being held at Crowder Funeral Home Clear Lake at 2pm on April 27th.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.