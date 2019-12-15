Home

Canon Funeral Home - Waller
1420 Farr St.
Waller, TX 77484
(936) 372-3683
Kirk Sorsby
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Methodist Church
Field Store, TX
Burial
Following Services
Field Store Cemetery
1958 - 2019
Kirk Sorsby
1958-2019
Kirk Morrow Sorsby, age 61 was born in Houston, TX on July 28, 1958, the son of Bonnie Morrow Sorsby and William Frederick Sorsby and died on December 5, 2019.
Kirk attended Houston schools and graduated from Lamar High School where he was an outstanding student/athlete, achieving All City honors in baseball as a power hitting catcher. He continued his education in college and received a Journalism degree from the The University of Texas (Austin) and an Accounting degree from The University of Houston. Kirk was also a member of the Descendants of Austin's Old Three Hundred, some of the early settlers of Texas, and was a 6th generation Texan.
Kirk is preceded in death by his loving parents. He is survived by his sister, Gwen Koch, who provided great assistance to Kirk after his parents passing, and her husband, Joe of Houston, sister, Gale Green and husband, Harold of Dallas, brother, W.F. "Dub" Sorsby, Jr and wife, Elaine of Houston, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be at the New Hope Methodist Church in Field Store, TX in north Waller County on Tuesday, December 17 at 11 AM and burial will immediately follow at the adjacent Field Store Cemetery.
[Guest Book @ www.canonfuneralhome.com]
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
