Kiyo (Kato) Knowlton
1925-2019
Kiyo Knowlton, 94, passed away November 27, 2019 at her home in Houston, TX. Born and raised in Japan, her zest for travel and adventure ultimately led her to the United States where she became a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed decorating, collecting and crafting, but most of all she loved spending time with friends and family. She celebrated life by finding beauty and pleasure in the simplest things and lived each new day to its fullest.
Her kindness and gentle nature will be remembered by those who knew her and treasured by those who loved her. She is survived by her husband Jack Knowlton and her daughter Karen and her husband Paul Munroe.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019