Kobina Graham
1962 - 2020
Kobina (Kobbie)
Graham
1962-2020
Kobina (Kobbie) Graham, 58, of Missouri City, TX passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 28th, 2020 after a heroic battle with heart and kidney disease. Kobbie was predeceased by his father, Charles and is survived by his mother, Esther, his wife, Tammie, his sons, Corey, Marcus and Zachary and his four siblings Kofi, Ama, Kojo and Kwame. Kobbie also leaves behind an army of friends and loved ones who were bettered in life by knowing him. The family requests flowers and notes be sent to their home. There will be a funeral service, details are still pending.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 30, 2020
What a wonderful friend you were Kobbie i will miss our Tuesday weekly chats.Smile in heaven brother.
Lindsay
Friend
