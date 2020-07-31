Kobina (Kobbie)

Graham

1962-2020

Kobina (Kobbie) Graham, 58, of Missouri City, TX passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 28th, 2020 after a heroic battle with heart and kidney disease. Kobbie was predeceased by his father, Charles and is survived by his mother, Esther, his wife, Tammie, his sons, Corey, Marcus and Zachary and his four siblings Kofi, Ama, Kojo and Kwame. Kobbie also leaves behind an army of friends and loved ones who were bettered in life by knowing him. The family requests flowers and notes be sent to their home. There will be a funeral service, details are still pending.



