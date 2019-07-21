Krystyna Pawulski, (nee Manturewicz)

1933-2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Krystyna Pawulski in the morning of July 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Beloved and cherished wife of Tadeusz (Ted) Pawulski, fiercely loving and loved Mama of Anna (Scott Grafton) and Richard (Sandra Bilnoski). Adored, fun-loving Babcia of Victoria (Michael Ricci) and Laura Grafton and Thomas and Sebastian Pawulski, and very special Pra-Babcia of Lily and Joey Ricci. Lovingly remembered by her brother-in-law, Jerzy Pawulski (Trudzia), relatives, and friends.

Krystyna's journey began in Wilno, Poland where she had a happy early childhood and life was good. This was upended by her family's forced deportation to a Siberian gulag. Once amnesty came, the next few years brought her and her parents through many hardships to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan, Mozambique, and finally South Rhodesia where she and her family were able to settle and start anew. Krystyna left Africa for London, England to study Interior Design and graduated with a business degree.

In London, Krystyna met Tadeusz and they married in 1955. In 1958, with their daughter, Anna, they relocated to Montreal, Canada, where Richard was born in 1960. Life was good in their new home where they stayed until 1979 when Ted's work took him and Krystyna to San Francisco, and in 1993 to The Woodlands, Texas before moving to Eagle's Trace Retirement Community in Houston in 2017. Krystyna's eye for design was evident as she created beautiful homes wherever she lived. She was known for her incredible necklaces, impromptu costume evenings, and no one could drape a scarf quite as stylishly as she did. Despite this, she was never attached to material things and would happily give you any article that you admired. Always on the lookout for adventure, Krystyna was up for travel or new experiences at the drop of a hat. She was a true original who spoke her mind and was the true embodiment of her personal motto that life is good.

According to her wishes, there will be a private burial at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetary, Houston, with a celebration of life at a later date to be announced. In her memory, a donation to a or paying it forward with an act of kindness for others would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank all those that rallied around Krystyna and Ted as health issues became more challenging, especially the extended Bilnoski family in Houston, Dr. Brian Tremaine of Eagle's Trace and many friends and neighbours. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019