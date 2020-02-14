|
|
Kurby Nelson Hackemack
1928-2020
Kurby Nelson Hackemack was received into the loving arms of Jesus at age 91 on February 11, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1928 in Round Top Texas to Robert and Hilda (Foehner) Hackemack. Kurby was baptized on June 9, 1929 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Round Top, and was also confirmed there on April 18,1941.
From 1945-1946, Kurby served in the Merchant Marines and later also served in the US Army. On May 21, 1949, he married Doris Jenkins at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Houston Texas. During his 40 years as a member of Bethlehem, Kurby served in many congregational offices. In 1984, Kurby and Doris transferred their membership to Our Savior where he continued serving in a variety of ways.
Kurby retired from Geosource in 1984 and went on to be employed with Delta Technology for another 5 years. Until recently, he was an active member of the Oak Forest Citizens on Patrol, serving as its President for a number of years
Kurby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hilda Hackemack, brothers, Virgil, Reginald, Robert, Roy, Oliver, Quinton and Elwood and by his sister Pearlie Wagner. He is survived by his wife and companion of nearly 71 years Doris Hackemack, his daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Gene Kunkel, and by a number of nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Kurby will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5000 W Tidwell Rd, Houston, TX 77091, with a funeral at 11:00am. The committal service will follow at 2:00pm at Woodlawn Garden of Memories, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77055.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020