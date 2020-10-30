1/1
Kurt Eigenbrod
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kurt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurt Eigenbrod
1942-2020
Kurt Allan Eigenbrod, of Spring, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was 78 years old.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marcia, and his many beloved dogs, especially Muffin, Peanut, Tootsie and Gizmo. He is survived by his brother, Lester, and his wife, Janet; his son, Rob, and his wife, Christina Grant; his son, Mark; his daughter, Kristin; and his grandchildren, Kaylee and Viola.
His ashes will be buried at a later time in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kurt's name to a local animal rescue, CAMO Rescue (https://www.camorescue.com/donate).
Full obituary: https://www.kleinfh.com/obituary/kurt-eigenbrod

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved