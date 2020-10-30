Kurt Eigenbrod
1942-2020
Kurt Allan Eigenbrod, of Spring, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was 78 years old.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marcia, and his many beloved dogs, especially Muffin, Peanut, Tootsie and Gizmo. He is survived by his brother, Lester, and his wife, Janet; his son, Rob, and his wife, Christina Grant; his son, Mark; his daughter, Kristin; and his grandchildren, Kaylee and Viola.
His ashes will be buried at a later time in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kurt's name to a local animal rescue, CAMO Rescue (https://www.camorescue.com/donate
).
Full obituary: https://www.kleinfh.com/obituary/kurt-eigenbrod