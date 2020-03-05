|
|
Ky Brandham Putnam
1923-2020
Ky Brandham Putnam passed on March 1, 2020 at the age of 96 years.
Ky was born August 4, 1923, in Portland, Oregon, to Roy William Putnam and Naomi Irene Durst Putnam. He had a brother, Jay Putnam and a sister, Phyllis Putnam. They have both passed on. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anna Ruth Putnam, his children, Virginia Putnam Shull, Melody Putnam Poole, Victoria Ky Putnam Frayser, and Grace Irene Putnam Blasingame. He is proceeded in death by his son, William Kippling Putnam. He is survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ky was raised in Oakridge, Oregon and moved with his family to El Paso, Texas where he graduated from El Paso High School. In 1942 he enlisted in the Army Air Corp and served in World War II as a P-61 pilot assigned to the 414 Night Fighter Squadron based in Pontedera, Italy. He survived many missions under enemy fire, including one, on February 21, 1945 where his aircraft was shot down, behind enemy lines and he was missing in action for three weeks as he and his navigator made their way back to the front lines. He received numerous medals and awards for his service, including the Distinguished Flying Cross.
After the war, Ky received a Civil Engineering Degree from the University of Texas and worked for Southern Pacific Railroad as Chief Division Engineer. Ky left SP and became part owner of Trac Works, Inc. Following formal retirement, Ky remained active as a railroad specialist, design inspection, maintenance and expert witness. Ky's passions were lifelong. Ky was born into the railroad business and raised in the Methodist Church. Ky joined St. Stephens United Methodist Church in the 1960's and was an active and beloved member of the church for nearly sixty years. After learning to fly in World War II, he continued as a private pilot and joined the Commemorative Air Force, Gulf Coast Wing, where he spent countless hours restoring and maintaining the B-17 Flying Fortress and forming enduring friendships.
Visitation for Ky will be on March 6th at 10 am and life will be celebrated 11:00 am at St. Stephens United Methodist Church, 2003 W. 43rd St, Houston, TX 77018. After the service, a lunch reception will be served in the fellowship hall. Ky's burial service will be at Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Tx. 77038 on Monday, March 9th at 10:45 am.
Donations made in Ky's honor are welcomed and can be made to St. Stephens United Methodist Church, Methodist Men group or to the CAF, Gulf Coast Wing.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020