Kyle Carlton Phillips
1957-2020
Kyle Carlton Phillips III, 63, of Spring, TX died April 10, 2020. He was born January 27, 1957 in Albuquerque, NM, son of the late Bonnie and Kyle Phillips Sr. and was one of five siblings. He served in the Navy from 1974-76 and was employed in the elevator industry for 24 years. He is survived by his wife, Robyn; his children, Shane, Kris, Chelsea, Chasya, and Kolt; his siblings, Michael, Jerry, and Cheryl; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy. He loved the Lord and was saved at and a member of Spring Baptist Church. A memorial to be held in his honor will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be made to family at www.shmfh.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2020