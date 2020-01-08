|
Kyle Milton Killough
1956-2019
Beloved son, brother, uncle and friend Kyle M. Killough peacefully went to be with Jesus on December 20, 2019 as a result of complications from Addison's disease.
A gifted athlete, a graduate of Cy Fair High and TCU Horned Frog defensive back; Kyle was born in Brenham, TX to his parents Lou Beth and L. M. Killough. Predeceased by his father and Granny Martha. Kyle loved nature, reading, canoeing, biking, sports, traveling and friendships.
Working in the financial business and sales, his compassion and interest for his clients was his commitment to them as he had a kind and caring heart. A long-time member of Second Baptist Church and fifth generation Baptist gave him strength, courage, love and faith for his life's journey home to his heavenly father.
Kyle is survived by his mother Lou Beth Mulqueen, stepfather George, brother Keith Killough and wife Heather, brother Kelly Killough and wife Gail and cherished niece Haley Beth Killough, Uncle Jerry and Aunt Betty Danhaus as well as many Mulqueen family members.
The memorial service will be at Second Baptist Church, Hankamer Chapel, 6400 Woodway Dr. at 1:00 p.m. January 10th. A time of gathering will follow in Parlor B, next to the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Kyle Killough may be sent to the Second Baptist School Foundation in support of student scholarships. Second Baptist School Foundation, 6410 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX 77057.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020