St Luke's United Methodist Chr
3471 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
3471 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX
Kyle Lansford


1957 - 2019
Kyle Lansford Obituary
Kyle Lansford
1957-2019
Kyle Steven Lansford, age 62, passed away on August 1, 2019 surrounded by his family after a courageous fight against cancer.
We will celebrate Kyle's life in a memorial service on Wednesday, August 7th at 1 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Texas, 77027. For more information visit, https://everloved.com/life-of/kyle-lansford/obituary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Kyle's name to benefit further research of CAR-T immunotherapy treatment at Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, Cancer Research / CAR T, PO Box 4384, Houston, Texas, 77210-4384.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019
