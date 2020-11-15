1/1
Kyle McPherson
1977 - 2020
Kyle Shelby
McPherson
1977-2020
Kyle Shelby McPherson, 43, went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Fulshear, Texas.
Kyle was born June 13, 1977, in Odessa, Texas and spent his school-age years in West Houston. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. His favorite pastimes included fishing the bays of Rockport, hunting at the family ranch in South Texas, participating in rodeos and ranching. These activities involved sharing his passion for the outdoors with his family and friends. Kyle was a cowboy at heart. Additionally, date nights and outings with his wife were always a priority for him. Above all, Kyle was a true believer in Jesus and loved to share his faith in our Lord and Savior with others.
Kyle is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Nicole Cupic McPherson, and their four children Shelby, Bryndale, Jack, and Payten. He is also survived by his mother, Jeanette Duer, and husband, Layton, his father, Richard McPherson, and wife, Maureen, his brother, four sisters, and their families. In addition, he is survived by his father-in-law, Dr. Zoran Cupic, his mother-in-law, Joan Cupic, as well as their other four children and their families.
The family wishes to express their true gratitude to Luis T. Campos, M.D. with Oncology Consultants and Zachary Smith, M.D. and Anna Danford, R.N. both with Lotus Hospice for their amazing, compassionate care during Kyle's hard-fought journey.
At Kyle's request, a private celebration of his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kyle Shelby McPherson Children's Trust either by mail P.O. Box 404, Fulshear, Texas 77441-0404 or a Venmo Payment @McPhersonChildrensTrust (use "3637" to verify payments).

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Nicole, I am sorry for your lost. Kyle was a beautiful man. Kiss and hug the babies for me. Maybe we can spend some time in the future. Love you.❤
Sheretha Daniels
Friend
