1/
L. Henry Gissel Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L. Henry Gissel, Jr.
1936-2020
L.Henry Gissel, Jr. was born in Houston on the 20th of October 1936, and passed away in Houston on Tuesday, the 15th of September 2020. He was 83 years of age.
A full obituary notice including details of arrangements for a memorial service and celebration of his life are to be published at a later date. In the interim, please visit Mr. Gissel's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where you may opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon. There you may also share memories, and words of comfort and condolence with his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nancy Knox
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved