L. Henry Gissel, Jr.
1936-2020
L.Henry Gissel, Jr. was born in Houston on the 20th of October 1936, and passed away in Houston on Tuesday, the 15th of September 2020. He was 83 years of age.
A full obituary notice including details of arrangements for a memorial service and celebration of his life are to be published at a later date. In the interim, please visit Mr. Gissel's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where you may opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon. There you may also share memories, and words of comfort and condolence with his family.