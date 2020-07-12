L. Joe Arenas1925-2020Former San Francisco 49ers return kicker and running back, L. Joe Arenas, 94, from Galveston, passed away on June 30, 2020 in Needville, Texas. He was born in Cedar Radis, Iowa on December 12, 1925. Joe is proceeded in death by his wife, Maxine Arenas; father, Leonard Arenas Sr.; mother, Catalina Arenas; brothers, Leonard Jr., Augustine, Mike, and John Arenas; sister, Eulalia (Nellie) Ortiz and grandson, Charles R. Ritter, Jr.Joe is survived by brother, Kenneth Arenas and sister, Lena Martinez of Nebraska; his daughters, Tracey Arenas of California, Vicki Ritter of Texas; grandsons, Jacob Mio of California, John Rubio of Texas; great-grandsons, Jason Ritter, Charles R. Ritter III, Maxx Sosa, Michael Sosa of Texas; great-granddaughter, Alysha Ritter of Texas and numerous nieces and nephews in the Arenas family.He has been laid to rest next to his wife, Maxine, in Old Catholic Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.