Lahonda Sue Cordell Sharp
19492020
Lahonda Sue Cordell Sharp, 71, of Sugar Land, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, August 23, 2020. Lahonda had a positive attitude and a resilient spirit until the end, passing with grace and peace following her courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded in prayer by her family and loved ones.
Lahonda was born in Duncan, Oklahoma on August 17, 1949 to J.E and Dorothy (Stotts) Cordell, who preceded her in death. She loved music and dance throughout her life.
She was a principal soloist at the Wichita Falls Ballet Company. She earned her Bachelor's degree in music education from Texas Christian University in 1971 where she held the office of President of Mu Phi Epsilon, the honorary music sorority. In 1970, prior to her college graduation, Lahonda married Keith W. Sharp from Duncan, Oklahoma, and as her final year at TCU approached, they welcomed their twin girls, Angela and Andrea.
In 1976 the family moved to Sugar Land, where Lahonda taught music at Advent Episcopal School for 16 years and served as a music director for over 35 years in the Methodist Church. Lahonda was a widely respected musician as she shared her musical talents around the world, conducting in Carnegie Hall on three occasions, leading her adult choirs at various international festivals, and singing in world-renowned cathedrals and concert halls.
Lahonda is survived by her beloved twin daughters, Angela Sharp and partner Sean Sutherland of Houston, Texas, Andrea Quintanilla and husband Robert of Houston, Texas, her three grandchildren; Logan Quintanilla, Sydney and Brooklyn Sutherland, her loving brother, Mike Cordell and wife Charlotte of Denton, Texas, his two children, Scott Cordell and wife Genny of Murphy, Texas, with children, Kade and Kylie, and Stephanie Baro and husband Richard of Murphy, Texas, with children, Brayden and Andrew, and a host of many family members, friends and colleagues.
An intimate memorial service is being held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 1:00 pm, at First United Methodist Church Missouri City with the Rev. Tom Pace officiating. The service will be livestreamed and recorded at www.fumcmc.org
and www.facebook.com/fumcmissouricity/
. Her full obituary is posted (indefinitely) online at www.gracefulmemorialchapel.com
where you can send condolences to the family and sign the online guest book.