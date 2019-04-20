|
|
Lana Lowry Hadlock
1945-2019
Lana Lowry Hadlock of Houston, Texas was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born 73 years ago on New Year's Eve. Her heart, well exercised in expressions of love, just wore out. A full tribute of our dear Lana will follow in a few days. Friends are cordially invited to visitation with the family on Monday, April 22, at George H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive, Houston, Texas from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas at 2:00pm on Tuesday, April 23. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, April 24 at Colonial Gardens in Marshall, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2019