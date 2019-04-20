Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Colonial Gardens
Marshall, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lana Hadlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lana Hadlock


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lana Hadlock Obituary
Lana Lowry Hadlock
1945-2019
Lana Lowry Hadlock of Houston, Texas was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born 73 years ago on New Year's Eve. Her heart, well exercised in expressions of love, just wore out. A full tribute of our dear Lana will follow in a few days. Friends are cordially invited to visitation with the family on Monday, April 22, at George H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive, Houston, Texas from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas at 2:00pm on Tuesday, April 23. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, April 24 at Colonial Gardens in Marshall, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now