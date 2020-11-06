1/1
Lance Forbes
1943 - 2020
Lance Edward Forbes
1943-2020
Lance Edward Forbes, age 77, was born June 30, 1943 in Houston, Texas. He passed away at his home in Houston on October 23, 2020.
He was a very strong determined man. He was able to overcome many obstacles in his life and became a very successful businessman. He was self-employed most of his life. He was a real estate investor and an art dealer who specialized in Texas artists. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family was very special to him; he wanted to make sure his family was well taken care of after his death.
He was an avid collector of many things. He loved sharing his knowledge of his collections and his business with his children, so they could carry on his business.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie Dee Forbes. They were married for 50 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen Forbes Rodriguez, and Sharen Clarise Forbes and partner John Dovik; grandchildren Courtney Najera, Carolyn Arjona, Brittany Rodriguez, Jorge Javier Rodriguez Jr., and Calista Dovik; and great-grandchildren Paisley Najera and Colton Najera.
The family would like to thank the caregivers that took care of dad over the past several years. He thought of you as family and really enjoyed your company.
The graveside service will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, Texas 77055, on Monday November 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Reception to follow.



Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
