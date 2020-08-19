Lance Richard Jones
1961-2020
Lance Richard Jones passed away suddenly surrounded by family on August 12, 2020 at the age of 59. Lance was born on January 23, 1961 in Houston. He is preceded in death by his father, William Ward Jones, and his mother, Dorothy Dundee Jones. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cindy Derouen Jones, his son, Richard Travis Jones, his brother Scott Ward Jones, his sister Laurel Jones Kirkland, and his nephews Logan and Trent Jones and many wonderful friends. Lance graduated from Friendswood High School and attended University of Houston and Texas A&M University before joining the family electrical contracting business, H&J Electric Company. Lance loved hunting, fishing, sailing, and music.There will be a celebration of life service on August 29, 2020 in San Leon, Texas. In lieu of flowers please donate to Harbor Hospice Inpatient Unit, 11990 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77045 on behalf of Lance Jones. Words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com
.