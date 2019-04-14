Lance Gregory

Livingston

1941-2019

Lance Gregory Livingston, 77, of Houston, Texas transitioned peacefully on Monday April 8, 2019 with his son and daughter by his side.

"Hopper", as friends & family nicknamed him because of his expansive athletic ability at Spring Branch Highschool in Houston, was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on May 17, 1941 to parents Betty Lois Guice & Alfred Clyde Levingston. He was a graduate of the University of Houston College of Business, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He worked as D.O.S. at the Fairmont Hotel in various cities and eventually started his own corporate event planning company which he successfully ran with his late wife Patricia Livingston. A CanCare and Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church member since 1991, Hopper was a Lifetime Director of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Lifetime Board of Directors of the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau and ALS Association Chapter member since 2011. Just a few of his recognitions include the U of H Distinguished Service Award 2014 - C.T. Bauer College of Business, Sigma Nu Fraternity Hall of Honor Inductee 2017 and Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductee 2018.

Hopper's hobbies were going to the horse and dog tracks, loved watching and participating in sports particularly tennis and basketball. He loved to have a good time but mostly enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Dixieland jazz was his music!

Those left to cherish his memory are his son Link Livingston of Houston, TX; daughter Lacy Joy Drissi and husband Tomy Drissi; grandson Jagger E. Drissi and granddaughter Elin James Drissi of Los Angeles; sisters Ann (Levingston) Lopresti and husband Phil Lopresti of Katy, TX, and Elaine (Levingston) Smith and husband Jim Smith of Raleigh NC; mother-in-law Joyce Dougherty; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Passed on: He is now joined in Heaven with his late (love of his life) wife of 36 years Patricia Ann (Dougherty) Livingston.

Memorial Services will be held at Memorial Drive Presbyterian (MDPC), 11612 Memorial drive Houston, TX 77024, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 @ 11am-12pm. A reception with refreshments is to follow immediately in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association of Texas Chapter. (alstexas.org) Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary