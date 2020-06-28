Lance Allan Wyndon
1960-2020
Mr. Lance A. Wyndon entered into Eternal Rest on June 23, 2020.
Mr. Wyndon will receive guests Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. His Celebration of Life service will be attended privately.
In God's care, he leaves his loving family and loyal friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.