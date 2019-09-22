|
Lancelot "Lance"
P. Olinde
1934-2019
On Thursday, the 19th of September 2019, Lancelot "Lance" P. Olinde passed peacefully at Methodist Hospital in Houston. Thanks be to God's grace, mercy and blessing, Lance is now with his Heavenly Father.
Born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, on the 25th of September 1934, Lance received his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Louisiana State University in 1955. Working in the U.S. State Department Foreign Service from 1956-1960, Lance then returned to Louisiana where two years later he attended Loyola Law School at night and finished first in class comprised of both day and night divisions. In 1967, Lance was employed by Humble Oil and Refining Co. and spent the rest of his career working for Humble/Exxon until he retired in 1995 as General Counsel Exxon Coal and Minerals Co.
Following his retirement, Lance became very active in volunteer work with Christian Community Service Center where he served on its Board of Directors for three and a half years, one of them as President. He also served as Endowment Board President. Lance was a faithful servant of God and served Him by his commitment to family, church, and community.
Lance is preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Sammie Trammell Olinde; and his parents, Edwige and Patrick Olinde. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Maggie Olinde; his son, Lance Olinde, Jr. and his wife Karen; his daughter, Lauren Hughes and her husband Kevin; his stepson, Hsao Hsien Chio and his wife Tricia; and his grandchildren, Elizabeth Olinde, Matthew Hughes, Brandon Schmidt-Mewes, and Andrew Chio. He is also survived by his only sibling, Mary Patricia Turner and her four children, Lynn, Lee, Don, and Karen; numerous grand-nieces and nephews; and great grand-nieces and nephew.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and caregivers who blessed our family over many years.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from nine until half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 24th of September, in the Great Hall of Christ the King Presbyterian Church, 1201 Silber Road in Houston.
The funeral service will then commence at eleven o'clock in the sanctuary where Sr. Pastor Clay Holland will officiate.
Entombment will follow, via escorted cortège, at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
Immediately following the entombment service, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to Christian Community Service Center, 3230 Mercer St., Houston, TX 77027.
Please visit Mr. Olinde's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019