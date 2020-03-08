Home

Waltrip Funeral Directors
1415 Campbell Road
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 465-2525
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waltrip Funeral Directors
1415 Campbell Road
Houston, TX 77055
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
20155 Cypresswood Dr.
Cypress, TX
Lanell Kelley-Lane


1952 - 2020
Lanell Kelley-Lane Obituary
Lanell Kelley-Lane
1952-2020
Lanell Kelley-Lane, 67, of Cypress passed away on March 4, 2020.
Lanell was a Charter Member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church and co-owner of LL Machine Works. She retired with 27 years of service as a counselor with CFISD and continued to serve in the district by counseling kids part-time in the four years following her retirement.
Preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Roger Kelley; parents, Lester and Ruth Byrne and brother Reagan Byrne. Survived by her husband, Tommy Lane, daughter, Charity and husband Chris Eames, son, Blake and wife Jennifer Kelley; grandchildren, Bryson, Jack, Blythe and Kendall and brother, Weldon and wife Nancy Byrne.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Waltrip Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 20155 Cypresswood Dr., Cypress, Rev. Dr. Jim Jackson, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
