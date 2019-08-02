Home

Lannie Mecom


1976 - 2019
Lannie Louise Mecom, 43, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2019, in Avondale, Colo. Survived by mother, Betsy Mecom; father, Don Mullins, Sr.; brothers, Don Mullins, Jr. and Mark (Marisa) Mullins; nephews, Fenn Mullins and Thomas Mullins; aunt, Lannie Mecom; cousins, Bobby (Erin) Moses, Savannah Moses, Lyla Moses and Sela Moses, Betsy Jones, Blake Jones and Ribbon Jones, Nancy and Steve Martin and Lelle Martin. Preceded in death by brother, Benjamin Troy Mullins; and nephew, Lile Mullins. Lannie was born on June 18, 1976, in Houston, Texas and loved animals and the ranch. She enjoyed breeding, raising and showing cutting horses. Lannie was a member of the National Cutting Horse Association and American Quarter Horse Association. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Stonewall Community Church, 7565 State Highway in Weston, Colo. Interment, family cemetery at Bar Nothing Ranch in Stonewall, Colo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo, CO 81008 in honor of Lannie Louise Mecom. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
