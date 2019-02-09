|
|
Lanny Curtis Myers
1947-2019
Lanny Curtis Myers was born April 23, 1947, passed away on February 4, 2019. He retired from Shell Oil Deer Park after 28 years of dedicated service. After retirement, he enjoyed his favorite passion, spending time fishing. He is preceded in death by wife, Sherry Myers; daughters, Regina Rivera and Lana Myers. Lanny leaves to cherish his memory: son-in-law, Frank Rivera and his wife Cat Rivera; grandchildren: Jennifer Rivera, Eric Rivera and wife Natalie Rivera, Lana Hollifield and husband John Hollifield. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2018. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2018. Both services will be held at Grand View Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019