Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grand View Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
(281) 479-6076
For more information about
Lanny Myers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grand View Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Grand View Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lanny Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lanny Myers


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lanny Myers Obituary
Lanny Curtis Myers
1947-2019
Lanny Curtis Myers was born April 23, 1947, passed away on February 4, 2019. He retired from Shell Oil Deer Park after 28 years of dedicated service. After retirement, he enjoyed his favorite passion, spending time fishing. He is preceded in death by wife, Sherry Myers; daughters, Regina Rivera and Lana Myers. Lanny leaves to cherish his memory: son-in-law, Frank Rivera and his wife Cat Rivera; grandchildren: Jennifer Rivera, Eric Rivera and wife Natalie Rivera, Lana Hollifield and husband John Hollifield. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2018. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2018. Both services will be held at Grand View Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.