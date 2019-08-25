|
Lanny Ray Stubblefield
1941-2019
Lanny Ray Stubblefield, 77, of Porter, TX died peacefully on August 20, 2019 surrounded by loved ones in Kingwood Medical Center, Kingwood, TX. He was born October 15, 1941 in Houston, TX to parents, Jesse Roy and Yvonne (Robicheaux) Stubblefield. Lanny graduated from Aldine High School in 1960. As a young man, he enjoyed flying control line model airplanes with his brothers. He attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in New Caney.
Lanny was a lifelong resident of Houston and Porter, Texas where he owned and operated dump trucks.
He is preceded in death by his twin brother, Larry, and his parents.
Lanny is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, 3 weeks, and 1 day: Bettie Stubblefield; daughter: LaCinda Warfel (Steve) of Kingwood; son: Raymond Stubblefield (Javier Villarreal) of Houston; granddaughters: Cailey Wambaugh (Adam) of Kingwood, Caroline Warfel of Kingwood, and Karis Stubblefild of New York, (he loved his granddaughters beyond measure); brothers: Michael Roy Stubblefield (Claudia) and Richard Stubblefield (Billie) all of Kingwood, sister-in-law: Joyce Stubblefield of Porter; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 5PM to 8PM, August 25, 2019 with a funeral service to follow on August 26, 2019 at 2:30pm at Brookside Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Brookside Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019