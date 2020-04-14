|
|
Laothia Jones, Jr.
1970-2020
Laothia Jones, Jr., expired (Wednesday) April 8, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 11-12p.m on (Tuesday) April 14, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Wednesday) April 15, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020