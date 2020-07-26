Larry Lynn Buxton
1943-2020
Larry Buxton died on July 17, 2020 in Houston, TX at the age of 77.
Larry is survived by his wife Barbara Lee Drake Buxton of Houston, TX, daughter Lauree Buxton Johnson and her husband Bryan Johnson of Cypress, TX, daughter Leanne Buxton Gilbert and her husband Wesley Gilbert of Houston, TX, granddaughter Tatum Lee Johnson of Chicago, IL, grandchildren Kassidy Lynn Johnson and Samuel Patrick Johnson of Cypress, TX, granddaughter Easton Lynnlea Grove of Houston, TX, his sister Wanda Rose Buxton of Dequincy, LA, brother in law Buck Drake and wife Alice Drake of Montgomery, TX, brother in law Roger Rivet and wife Mary Rivet of Cypress, TX, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Willie and Dessie Buxton of Singer, LA, his sister Ruth Buxton Hickman and her husband H.B. Hickman of DeRidder, LA, his sister Gloria Buxton Hickman and her husband Jack Hickman of DeRidder, LA, his sister Bernice Buxton Myers and her husband Marvin Myers of DeQuincy, LA, brother in law Downs Buxton of Singer, LA, and brother in law Virgil Drake and wife Carole Drake of Layfette, LA.
Larry was born on June 27, 1943 in Singer, LA. He was an all-state high school basketball player for Singer High School. He continued his education at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, LA before moving to Houston, TX to begin working in the oilfield. After many years continuing his work in the oilfield he became an oilfield business owner for over 35 years.
Larry loved listening to music, hunting, and playing golf. He was a generous, kindhearted, hardworking man that loved his family and friends without end. He was active in giving back to his hometown alma mater in Singer by providing donations, guest presentations, and serving as a role model for current student athletes. Project Joy and Hope was an important Houston based charity that he enjoyed supporting through the years.
A private invitation only funeral will be held. The service will be live streamed on the internet for anyone interested in watching from home. The live stream is scheduled for July 31 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to one of the following organizations in Larry's name: Project Joy and Hope, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association
, or The Rose (center for breast health).