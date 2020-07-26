Larry was a very special friend and a very special man. He came from the old school where a man's word and handshake meant more than any legal document ever written. If he gave his word he kept his word and I've known very few men that were cut from that cloth. Larry was one of them. Funny, kind, generous, loving....just the greatest guy I ever knew and I will miss him forever. My family will miss him. We loved him. Our sincere condolences to Barbara and the girls and extended family.

James and Susan Rozman

Friend