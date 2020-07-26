1/1
Larry Buxton
1943 - 2020
Larry Lynn Buxton
1943-2020
Larry Buxton died on July 17, 2020 in Houston, TX at the age of 77.
Larry is survived by his wife Barbara Lee Drake Buxton of Houston, TX, daughter Lauree Buxton Johnson and her husband Bryan Johnson of Cypress, TX, daughter Leanne Buxton Gilbert and her husband Wesley Gilbert of Houston, TX, granddaughter Tatum Lee Johnson of Chicago, IL, grandchildren Kassidy Lynn Johnson and Samuel Patrick Johnson of Cypress, TX, granddaughter Easton Lynnlea Grove of Houston, TX, his sister Wanda Rose Buxton of Dequincy, LA, brother in law Buck Drake and wife Alice Drake of Montgomery, TX, brother in law Roger Rivet and wife Mary Rivet of Cypress, TX, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Willie and Dessie Buxton of Singer, LA, his sister Ruth Buxton Hickman and her husband H.B. Hickman of DeRidder, LA, his sister Gloria Buxton Hickman and her husband Jack Hickman of DeRidder, LA, his sister Bernice Buxton Myers and her husband Marvin Myers of DeQuincy, LA, brother in law Downs Buxton of Singer, LA, and brother in law Virgil Drake and wife Carole Drake of Layfette, LA.
Larry was born on June 27, 1943 in Singer, LA. He was an all-state high school basketball player for Singer High School. He continued his education at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, LA before moving to Houston, TX to begin working in the oilfield. After many years continuing his work in the oilfield he became an oilfield business owner for over 35 years.
Larry loved listening to music, hunting, and playing golf. He was a generous, kindhearted, hardworking man that loved his family and friends without end. He was active in giving back to his hometown alma mater in Singer by providing donations, guest presentations, and serving as a role model for current student athletes. Project Joy and Hope was an important Houston based charity that he enjoyed supporting through the years.
A private invitation only funeral will be held. The service will be live streamed on the internet for anyone interested in watching from home. The live stream is scheduled for July 31 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to one of the following organizations in Larry's name: Project Joy and Hope, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, or The Rose (center for breast health).



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
10:00 AM
live streamed
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Larry was the best!Hat a wonderful friend. He was a strong supporter of law enforcement, and a great help to me during my tenure as Kendall County Sheriff. He will be greatly missed. I was very lucky to know him! Norma and I send our deepest condolences to Barbara and the rest of the Family. May God give them all strength, and may Larry rest in peace.
Roger Duncan
Friend
July 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you now and in the days ahead. It was apparent how much you all loved Mr. Larry and how much he loved y’all. In the handful of times I got to spend with him, his peaceful smile and genuine kindness always helped me feel welcome. I pray God provides comfort beyond comprehension; please know you are surrounded by love, even when it feels like you’re alone.
Melissa Charles
Friend
July 23, 2020
I LOVED MY BROTHER VERY MUCH.HE WAS ONE OF A KIND.WE HAD FUN TOGETHER.I WILL MISS HIM SO MUCH.
WANDA BUXTON
Sister
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You will be missed.
Chris Phillips
Friend
July 22, 2020
Heaven has received one of the finest gentlemen you will ever meet on this earth. His honesty, kindness, infectious smile, laughter, and love for family and friends will always be part of the conversation as we remember him. Our prayers are with Barbara and the Buxton family. I feel blessed to have known Larry over the last 30 years.
Brian Wolf
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mr. Buxton was an amazing and kind person. May God give comfort and peace to his beautiful family during this time. We send our love and prayers to each of you. With love, Jaclyn and Snuffy Garret
Jaclyn Garrett
Friend
July 21, 2020
I met Larry just last year and he was such a loving fun guy. So full of life. I feel so blessed to have known him. Heaven certainly gained another Angel.
Praying for comfort and peace for his family. Hugs and kisses to all.
Cathie Haley
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Larry was one of the finest people that I have ever known. He was a close friend and he helped me in so many ways. I will miss him.
Al Fenton
Friend
July 21, 2020
We have lost a true friend. Having moved from New England to Texas 28 years ago, Larry's company was one of my first assignments. Larry welcomed me with his wonderful sense of humor and his continued loyalty to our company. He was direct and to the point and taught me a great deal about the oilfield market. We extend our deepest sympathies to Barbara, Leanne, Lauree and their families. He will be sorely missed.
Nancy and Rick Kendall
Friend
July 21, 2020
Larry has been my friend, boss, mentor and then customer for nearly 40 years. I will miss his honesty, advice, criticism and praise. He was loud and gentle. He was opinionated and open minded. He was tough on the outside and a kitten on the inside. I will truly miss him.
Jeffry Schneider
Friend
July 21, 2020
Larry was a very special friend and a very special man. He came from the old school where a man's word and handshake meant more than any legal document ever written. If he gave his word he kept his word and I've known very few men that were cut from that cloth. Larry was one of them. Funny, kind, generous, loving....just the greatest guy I ever knew and I will miss him forever. My family will miss him. We loved him. Our sincere condolences to Barbara and the girls and extended family.
James and Susan Rozman
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sad to hear such a great man has passed on. I worked for Larry for over 11 years and always knew where I stood with him. I especially appreciated his love for his family and his humor. I've never had a boss so concerned for his employees and having the strong principles he adhered to in business. I considered him a friend as much as a boss. Prayers for all of his family.
TJ Deslatte
Friend
July 21, 2020
Barbara so sorry to receive this news. peace and love to you through our savior Jesus Christ.
Margaret Montgomery
July 21, 2020
Barbara and family, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of such a wonder husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and man. Heaven received another angel. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Kathy Smith Royer
Kathy Royer
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our prayers go out to you Barbara and family. We will always remember
Larrys cheerful presence here at Tapatio. Our sympathy for your loss. God Bless,
Dave and Cindy Bagwell
Cindy Bagwell
Friend
July 21, 2020
Today is a hard day in the fact that to know Mr Buxton was to love him. The world has truly lost a great man and a great friend. I have had the opportunity to know Mr Buxton for several years and I enjoyed the times we would make the trip to Houston just to sit in his office and visit about life in general and things around us. Thanks Mr Buxton for allowing me to be part of your friendship circle you was a blessing in my life as well as many others .
Michael Streams
Friend
July 20, 2020
Barbara, Laurie and family, I am so sorry to hear of Larry passing.
My sincere condolences.
Linda Bosshamer
Friend
