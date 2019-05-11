Larry E. Holsinger

1938-2019

Larry Edward Holsinger, 80, of Porter, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

He was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on October 11, 1938. Larry graduated from Broadway High School, class of 1957 and received an Honorable Discharge from the Army in 1960. He was married to Jeannie Faye (Willis) Holsinger on June 10, 1960. They are now reunited to continue their union in eternity.

Larry had a career as a Machinist for SPX Flow. He was a member of VFW Post 9187 and American Legion Post 578, and had a passion for fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his children, Tom Holsinger and wife Pam, Maria Denney and husband Robert, Deborah Kinder and husband Ron, Susan Holsinger and husband Chase, and Patricia Lunday, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brothers, Richard Holsinger and wife Bonnie, Wayne Holsinger and wife Dee, and Steve Holsinger and wife Renee.

A visitation for Larry will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brookside Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Brookside Funeral Home - Grand Chapel with a committal service to follow immediately at Brookside Memorial Park. All services to be at Brookside Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039. A reception will occur immediately following the committal at Brookside Funeral Home Grand Hospitality Suite.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.brooksidefuneralhome lauder.com for the Holsinger family. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary