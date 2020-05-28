Larry Hooper
Larry George Hooper
1944-2020
Larry George Hooper 76, born on January 19, 1944 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He passed away at his home in Houston, Texas on May 12, 2020.
A graduate of the University of Louisiana, Lafayette in 66, he proudly served during the Vietnam War in the US Army from 1966-1968, and spent most of his career in the oil and gas industry.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Lodge Hooper, son Kevin Hooper and daughters Melissa Lopez, Kathleen Losabia, and Morgan Hooper.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
