Larry Joe Sedberry
1947-2020
Larry Joe Sedberry, 73, of Katy, TX went to be with his savior on July 29, 2020, after courageously battling complications from a stroke he suffered in late 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by wife Carol Sedberry; daughter Stacy Sedberry; son Bill Sedberry; brothers Tom Sedberry and Phil Sedberry; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many special friends. Joe was proceeded in death by his parents Adolph and Kathryn Sedberry, daughter Shelly Sedberry and sister Patsy Chapman.
Joe was born in Hockerville, Oklahoma to Adolph and Kathryn Sedberry. As a child, the family left Oklahoma and moved to Grants, New Mexico where he discovered a local mountain, Mt. Taylor. You could find him there hunting when he wasn't working. He met and fell in love with his wife of 47 years, Carol Amerson. They married in Albuquerque in 1973. They started their life together and they were blessed with three children. He worked for General Electric for many years in Albuquerque. Soon after, the family moved to Farmington, New Mexico, then Salt Lake City, Utah. Eventually, they settled in Katy, Texas where he took a position as General Manager at Sulzer until his retirement. Joe was passionate and dedicated to his career in the large industrial motor industry. He was in his element at work among his beloved co-workers and customers.
Having lived a full life of hunting and fishing, he also enjoyed time with his family and watching sports. Being well-read, Joe was a man who could speak to anyone on any topic. His sense of humor was sharp and found humor in almost any situation. He was always ready to share his knowledge with family, friends, co-workers and clients. He was also a gunsmith. But mostly, his pride was his family. His wife and children were his ultimate joy.
The family is grateful to everyone at Sulzer, to Devotion Hospice, and to friends and family for their support, love and prayers.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held when circumstances permit his many friends and family to safely gather in his memory. To express condolences, go to www.mcnuttfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, for those desiring, please make a donation to The American Stroke Association
in Joe's memory. DonateTheAmericanStrokeAssociation