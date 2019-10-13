|
|
Larry Wayne
Kokemoor
1951-2019
Larry Kokemoor passed away unexpectedly on Monday, 07 October, 2019.
The only child of Lenora and Lonnie Kokemoor, Larry was born in Houston and lived his entire life in The Heights neighborhood. He attended Love Elementary School, Hogg Middle School, Reagan High School, and University of Houston.
Larry started his career at Foley's in Northwest Mall, later working in Foley's Downtown, and finally at the Distribution Center as transportation manager. After 42 years at Macy's, he retired in 2013.
He leaves behind a loving family: Aunt Irene Bockhorn and her children (Ken, Don, David, and Ann), Uncle Awold Bortz and his children (Janice, Craig, Brenda, and Chris), as well as many other cousins, among whom Roy Nierdieck was the closest.
Once Larry became your friend, it was for life: from childhood friends, to Foley's friends, to snow-skiing friends, to golfing friends, to bowling friends, and later the Party Knights. Of all his friends, Larry was especially close to Sam Blanchard, Craig Blanchard and his wife Carolyn.
In 2012 Larry joined another family, the Hinkleys, when he became the partner of Silvia Hinkley. He quickly won this family over with his kind and gentle spirit.
He was much loved for his easy-going style, inner strength, optimism, and compassion. Larry exemplified the Christian life by focusing on others and always found time to be of service to those in need.
Memorial services were held at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, 12 October 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in his name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019