Larry Matlock
1945-2020
Larry Matlock, 74, of Manvel, Tx passed away July 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia. He was born to Luther and Verba Matlock of Nacadoches, Tx on 12-10-45.
Larry was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from the City of Houston as a firefighter...He was Married to Brenda Anderson Matlock for 38 years before her death in 2007.
Larry is survived by his son Robert Matlock, Daughter in law Tamara Matlock, Granddaughter Verba Mae Matlock and his Daughter Kelly Matlock Robinson, Son in law Rob Robinson and granddaughters Reese, Rylee and River Robinson
The family will be having a private in home service in lieu of a funeral and ask that you consider donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society