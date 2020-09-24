1/1
Larry May Sr.
1956 - 2020
Larry May, Sr
1956-2020
Larry Wayne May, Sr., 63, of Pearland, Texas passed away August 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Louise and Roger May. He is survived by his children Larry May Jr. and Mary Tyson. He is also survived by granddaughter Ella Tyson, sister Sheila Koester, niece Kendra Koester, and aunts Barbara Bell and Helen Arasim of Missouri. He leaves behind numerous cousins and friends. Larry had a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed by many. He enjoyed building model trains and donations may be made in his name to the Galveston Railroad Museum. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
aCremation
1001 Texas Avenue
Houston, TX 77002
713-589-4180
