Larry May, Sr

1956-2020

Larry Wayne May, Sr., 63, of Pearland, Texas passed away August 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Louise and Roger May. He is survived by his children Larry May Jr. and Mary Tyson. He is also survived by granddaughter Ella Tyson, sister Sheila Koester, niece Kendra Koester, and aunts Barbara Bell and Helen Arasim of Missouri. He leaves behind numerous cousins and friends. Larry had a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed by many. He enjoyed building model trains and donations may be made in his name to the Galveston Railroad Museum. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.



