Larry McKaskle
1929-2019
Lawrence "Larry" McKaskle, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on November 30, 2019 following a brief illness. Larry was born December 26, 1929 in Rosedale, MS to Jessie Mae and Eddie L. McKaskle. He was a loving brother to his three sisters: Lyda, Vinnie Mae, and Eunice, who all preceded him in death, and his only brother Jimmy. Upon graduating from high school in Benton Harbor, MI, he joined the U.S. Air Force. In San Antonio, stationed at Randolph Air Force base, he married his first wife, Mary, who gave birth to his only son, Randy. Eventually, he made his way to Houston, where he met Doris, who would become his second wife. This marriage lasted 50 years, ending with Doris' death in 2009, and produced his only daughter, Patricia.
Larry held jobs with Stewart & Stevenson, went into business with his father manufacturing exercise equipment, was a Real Estate broker for 50 years, and finally found his true calling in city government. He worked as an assistant to Houston Mayor Louie Welch, then decided to run for City Council. Larry would stay at City Hall, representing the citizens of District A, for more than 20 years. A strong supporter of term limits, he left the City in 1992 and joined Phonoscope Communications where he remained for another 20+ years. He remained involved and interested in politics for the remainder of his life, whether it was receiving phone calls asking for advice from current hopeful candidates, to working with various departments at the City or Harris County when he saw or read about problems that he felt needed to be addressed, or simply sharing his opinions on the current state of the country, state, county, or city with people he encountered every day.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Patricia McKaskle, her husband David Galer, and their son Kristofer, his son Randy, his wife Debbie, and their daughters: Kristie, Lauren, and Ashley. He is also survived by his brother Jimmy McKaskle and his wife Charlie. Numerous nieces and nephews. Doris' sister Helen Eaves, and brothers Robert "Bubba" Selman and Ronnie Selman have also been wonderful extended family for him, particularly since Doris' death.
A special Thank You to Tuscany Living Villas of Katy, particularly Melissa and her wonderful, caring staff, and Amazing Grace Hospice for helping to make him comfortable in the last month of his life.
Services are under the direction of Woodlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery in Houston, TX and are as follows: Saturday, December 7, 2019, Viewing begins at 9 a.m. in the Chapel, with Service at 10 a.m. and Burial following. Larry will be laid to rest next to his beloved Doris, with his parents Jessie Mae and Eddie nearby.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019