Larry Otis Meracle

1941-2020

Beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, Larry Otis Meracle died September 27, 2020 following a brief illness.

Born to parents Otis and Sue (O'Briant), in Bruce, MS in 1941, Larry grew up in Houston, TX and graduated from Reagan HS. He studied air conditioning and stationary engineering at the University of Houston prior to creating a thriving janitorial and property management company in the Houston Medical Center. One of his proudest professional accomplishments was his involvement in the building of the Houston Museum of Medical Science in connection with the Harris County Medical Society.

Larry married Daphne (Neel), the love of his life, in 1963, who survives him. For 56 years they enjoyed a life of joy and travel including the United States, Mexico, the Bahamas, the US and British Virgin Islands, Europe, Russia, and China.

Charming, fun-loving and a passionate outdoorsman, Larry loved fishing, hunting, boats, and sailing. He shared many memorable adventures with his family and treasured friends.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Ginger Wolfe and her husband Jim, his sister Brenda Seay, her husband Doug, nephew David Seay, nieces Laurie Harris and Lisa Rich as well as grand nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store