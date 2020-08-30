Larry Wayne Pflughaupt1944-2020Larry W. Pflughaupt, age 76 of Houston Texas, passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born in Houston on January 6, 1944 to parents Leander and Josephine (Hilsher) Pflughaupt.Larry graduated from John H. Reagan High School and was a Senior with Civil engineering studies from the University of Houston.He was married to Dorothy Struckmeyer Pflughaupt on September 5, 1965.Larry worked as a Traffic Safety Specialist for Texas Department of Transportation. He was a 60 year member of SPJST, and had a passion for hunting, fishing, farm life, family and spending time with his grandkids.Larry is preceded in death by his father Leander Pflughaupt.He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Mae Pflughaupt; sons, Lee Pflughaupt and spouse Monica, Karl Pflughaupt and spouse Linda, Paul Pflughaupt and spouse Crystal; seven grandchildren; mother, Josephine Pflughaupt; brother Lynn Pflughaupt; sister Carol Pflughaupt Globke.A visitation for Larry will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 and will begin promptly at 2:30 PM in the Grand Chapel at Brookside followed by a burial at Brookside Memorial Park.