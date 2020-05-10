Larry Leon Silvey

1944-2020

Larry Leon Silvey, age 75, owner and COO of Erosion Control Systems of Houston, went to be with his Savior on May 6th, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy, TX following a long illness. He was born December 1, 1944 to Roma F. Silvey and Neva M. (Erwin) Silvey in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Larry was a Christian and loved the Lord, his family, and his work. He graduated from Smithville High School in Smithville, MO in 1962. He married his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Wait) Silvey, on September 19, 1964. Larry proudly served his country as a US Army MP in the Americal Division in Vietnam in 1967-68. Larry and family lived in Paradise, MO until he moved to Mineral, TX in 1977. He was employed by Johnson Construction Company until 2017 when he and his partners purchased Erosion Control Systems.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roma F. Silvey Jr of North Little Rock, AK. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Belinda (Todd) Bowers, of Lake Jackson, TX; son, Erik (Lesa) Silvey, of Katy, TX; foster son, David Medina of Rockport, TX, 9 grandchildren and many foster grandchildren; brother, Ronald Silvey of Smithville, TX; Brother, David Silvey of Paradise, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Veterans Funeral Services, 10567 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX. There are no limitations on the number of attendants for the service. Visitation is 9:45-11:15. Chapel Service at 11:15 with military honors at 12:00. Only 10 family members are allowed to attend the interment at 12:30.



