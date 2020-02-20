Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fajita Flats
2929 Fondren
Houston, TX
View Map

Larry Taggart


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Taggart Obituary
Larry David Taggart
1950-2020
Larry David Taggart passed away on February 15, 2020 in Houston, TX after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the owner of T&M Management-a Condo Association Management Company. Larry was active in community affairs; a devoted father, grandpa, and avid sailor.
He is survived by wife, Yidong Wu Taggart; daughter, Brittany and her husband, Kelly Waterman along with their 2 children, Sawyer and Mason; step-daughter, Lulu and her husband, Ryan Schaefer; 3 sisters, Karen Koerner of SC, Lani Wilson of TX, and Patty Carr of GA; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Fajita Flats at 2929 Fondren, Houston, TX from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Larry's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -