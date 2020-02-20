|
|
Larry David Taggart
1950-2020
Larry David Taggart passed away on February 15, 2020 in Houston, TX after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the owner of T&M Management-a Condo Association Management Company. Larry was active in community affairs; a devoted father, grandpa, and avid sailor.
He is survived by wife, Yidong Wu Taggart; daughter, Brittany and her husband, Kelly Waterman along with their 2 children, Sawyer and Mason; step-daughter, Lulu and her husband, Ryan Schaefer; 3 sisters, Karen Koerner of SC, Lani Wilson of TX, and Patty Carr of GA; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Fajita Flats at 2929 Fondren, Houston, TX from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Larry's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020