Larry Carter Tinney
1943-2020
Larry Carter TInney passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home in Navasota, Texas. He was 76 years old. The youngest of four siblings, he was born September 4, 1943 in Houston, Texas to David Ralph Tinney and Alice (Carter) Tinney. He grew up in the Heights Area of Houston, graduating from Spring Branch High School. The following year, while a freshman at Lon Morris College, he met the love of his life, Frances Jane Stokely. The couple married in Houston on July 24, 1964. Initially he planned to continue his studies at the University of Houston, but the army had other plans and he was drafted into military service before he could register for classes. Nevertheless, he served his country with distinction, completing Basic Training at Fort Polk Louisiana before being selected for Officer Candidate School from which he graduated a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He proudly served with the Army's Third Armored Division in Germany. In 1969 he was honorably discharged at the rank of First Lieutenant.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Billie Joyce Dodgen, brother, David Ralph Tinney, Jr. ("Bo"), sister-in-law, Frances ("Fran") Williams Tinney, nephew, Craig Allen Dodgen, father-in-law, William P. Stokely ("Bill"), and mother-in-law, Mary Frances (Noblitt) Stokely.
Surviving family members include his loving wife of 55 years, Frances Jane (Stokely) Tinney; two sons, Devin Andrew Tinney and David Stokely Tinney; and four grandchildren, Raeanna, Carter Stokely, David Andrew, and Hannah. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Anne Carlile and her husband, Jim; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Larry's request to be cremated allows the family to postpone the burial at Field's Store Cemetery in Waller, Texas, and the memorial visit until after the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.
