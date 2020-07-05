1/1
Larry Tinney
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Carter Tinney
1943-2020
Larry Carter TInney passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home in Navasota, Texas. He was 76 years old. The youngest of four siblings, he was born September 4, 1943 in Houston, Texas to David Ralph Tinney and Alice (Carter) Tinney. He grew up in the Heights Area of Houston, graduating from Spring Branch High School. The following year, while a freshman at Lon Morris College, he met the love of his life, Frances Jane Stokely. The couple married in Houston on July 24, 1964. Initially he planned to continue his studies at the University of Houston, but the army had other plans and he was drafted into military service before he could register for classes. Nevertheless, he served his country with distinction, completing Basic Training at Fort Polk Louisiana before being selected for Officer Candidate School from which he graduated a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He proudly served with the Army's Third Armored Division in Germany. In 1969 he was honorably discharged at the rank of First Lieutenant.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Billie Joyce Dodgen, brother, David Ralph Tinney, Jr. ("Bo"), sister-in-law, Frances ("Fran") Williams Tinney, nephew, Craig Allen Dodgen, father-in-law, William P. Stokely ("Bill"), and mother-in-law, Mary Frances (Noblitt) Stokely.
Surviving family members include his loving wife of 55 years, Frances Jane (Stokely) Tinney; two sons, Devin Andrew Tinney and David Stokely Tinney; and four grandchildren, Raeanna, Carter Stokely, David Andrew, and Hannah. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Anne Carlile and her husband, Jim; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Larry's request to be cremated allows the family to postpone the burial at Field's Store Cemetery in Waller, Texas, and the memorial visit until after the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.
You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfurneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
NOBLES FUNERAL CHAPEL - NAVASOTA
402 EAST BLACKSHEAR ST
Navasota, TX 77868
(936) 825-7776
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved