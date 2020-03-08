|
|
Lars Meyerson
1960-2020
Lars Meyerson, 59, entered eternal life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home in Kemah, Texas. Surrounded by his family until the end, his spirit is carried on by his wife, two children, sister and extended family and friends.
Lars was born December 28, 1960, in Redondo Beach, California, to Charles Meyerson and Marion Thorstenson Meyerson, and older sister Barbara. A native Californian, it was here that a young Lars first developed a love for the ocean. The family relocated to Texas in 1972, and Lars went on to graduate from Clear Creek High School in 1979. Upon graduating, he attended The University of Texas at Austin on a full golf scholarship. After playing collegiately for three years, Lars turned pro at the age of 21, becoming the youngest member of the PGA Tour at the time. He competed for five years on both the PGA and South African Tours, and graduated from The University of Houston, Clear Lake in 1987.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, 2:30 p.m., at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 18300 Upper Bay Road, Houston as we remember the life of Lars: a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle and devoted Longhorn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider memorial gifts to Encompass Hospice via encompasscares.org or donations to an educational fund that has been established for Lars' collegiate children. For information on the educational fund please contact Candis Silva at 713-882-8284 or [email protected] Online condolences and favorite memories can be shared at www.carnesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020