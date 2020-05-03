Laura Anne Jones
1956-2020
Laura Anne Lewis Jones was born in Houston on the 7th of November 1956 and passed away at home in Houston on Wednesday, the 29th of April 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was 63 years of age.
Laura was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church for most all of her life. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors of Science in Education and spent the earlier portions of her career teaching the 5th Grade at Holibrook Elementary School in Spring Branch ISD. She also was a member of the Junior League of Houston. Laura was an accomplished artist and taught numerous classes at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village, Colorado. One of her favorite activities was Bible Study at St. Martin's and numerous other churches in Houston.
Laura was predeceased by her parents, James Keet Lewis, Jr. and Theresa Anne Camden Lewis Cheatham. She is survived by her husband, James Christopher Jones of Houston; her son, Taylor Camden Jones of Kerrville; and her daughter, Laura Elise Jones of Dallas. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Frances Bell Jones Berleth; her sister, Sharon Lewis Ervine; and her brothers, James Keet Lewis III and Robert Risher Lewis, their spouses as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for a memorial service and celebration of her life at St. Martin's Episcopal Church are pending and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Laura's memory be directed to St. Martin's Current Building for the Ages Campaign, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056; or to the Anderson Ranch Scholarship Fund, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, PO Box 5598, Snowmass Village, CO 81615.
Please visit Mrs. Jones' online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
1956-2020
Laura Anne Lewis Jones was born in Houston on the 7th of November 1956 and passed away at home in Houston on Wednesday, the 29th of April 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was 63 years of age.
Laura was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church for most all of her life. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors of Science in Education and spent the earlier portions of her career teaching the 5th Grade at Holibrook Elementary School in Spring Branch ISD. She also was a member of the Junior League of Houston. Laura was an accomplished artist and taught numerous classes at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village, Colorado. One of her favorite activities was Bible Study at St. Martin's and numerous other churches in Houston.
Laura was predeceased by her parents, James Keet Lewis, Jr. and Theresa Anne Camden Lewis Cheatham. She is survived by her husband, James Christopher Jones of Houston; her son, Taylor Camden Jones of Kerrville; and her daughter, Laura Elise Jones of Dallas. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Frances Bell Jones Berleth; her sister, Sharon Lewis Ervine; and her brothers, James Keet Lewis III and Robert Risher Lewis, their spouses as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for a memorial service and celebration of her life at St. Martin's Episcopal Church are pending and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Laura's memory be directed to St. Martin's Current Building for the Ages Campaign, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056; or to the Anderson Ranch Scholarship Fund, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, PO Box 5598, Snowmass Village, CO 81615.
Please visit Mrs. Jones' online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from May 3 to May 6, 2020.