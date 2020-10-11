Laura Bobbitt Hail

1939-2020

Laura Bobbitt Hail, 81, passed away September 22,2020 at Enchanted Pines in Crockett, Texas. She was the widow of Estes Hail.

She was born on April 12,1939 to James and Janet Boatner. She was a graduate of Rusk High School where she was a photographer for the annual, in band, Choir as a Footlight Player, FHA, Quill and Scroll, Spanish club and Library Club.

She married and started her family in Rusk, Texas with Wayne "Buddy" Bobbitt, then moved to Crockett.

She started the workforce as a single Mother as a telephone operator in Crockett, and then moved to Huntsville, Texas to work two jobs: Goree Unit as a prison Guard and Rice Grocery as a checker. Changing times lead her and her boys to Houston. She worked at Sacco's Grocery in Houston where she met her soulmate Estes Hail. They shared twenty beautiful years together enjoying fishing, hunting, time with friends at the VFW post 8790, playing 42, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

She retired as a file clerk at the United States Bankruptcy Court in downtown Houston after fifteen years of service.

She was a member of VFW post 8790 Women's Auxiliary, Red Hat Society, Eastern Star, and Daughters of the Nile and volunteered at Clay Road YMCA. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Crockett. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, making jewelry and gardening. She loved her dogs Chico and Lucy like family.

She is survived by her sons Mike Bobbitt, Randy Bobbitt and girlfriend Janine Radunz, and Jamey Bobbitt. Sisters Kathy Martin Davis and husband Johnnie Davis, several Nieces and Nephews.

She is preceded in death by her late husband Estes Hail, and first husband Wayne Bobbitt, son Darrell Bobbitt, Mother Janet and Father James, brothers Ronald Neel, Larry Neel and Ed Neel, Sisters Julie Noark and Nora Neel.

Special thanks to Enchanted Pines and Traditions Hospice for all their care.

Laura continues her journey as a donor to science at UTHealth McGovern Medical School.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to a dog rescue of your choice. Memorial service is pending



