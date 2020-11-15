1/1
Laura Gillispie
1966 - 2020

Laura Gail
(Smith) Gillispie
1966-2020
Laura Gail Gillispie succumbed to a long battle with illness on October 21st, 2020. She was born on July 16th, 1966, to Dr. and Mrs. Richard Smith in Houston, Texas. Laura is survived by Phil, her devoted husband of 23 years and unfailing caregiver. She was a beloved mother to Josh as well as a cherished daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and aunt. Her private memorial service is to be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church on November 20th at 2 pm. Please consider making a donation to Christ the King Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Claire Brothers Funeral Home
7901 Hillcroft Avenue
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 271-7250
