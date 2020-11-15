Laura Gail

(Smith) Gillispie

1966-2020

Laura Gail Gillispie succumbed to a long battle with illness on October 21st, 2020. She was born on July 16th, 1966, to Dr. and Mrs. Richard Smith in Houston, Texas. Laura is survived by Phil, her devoted husband of 23 years and unfailing caregiver. She was a beloved mother to Josh as well as a cherished daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and aunt. Her private memorial service is to be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church on November 20th at 2 pm. Please consider making a donation to Christ the King Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store