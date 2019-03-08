|
|
Laura G. Stafford
1934-2019
Overseer Mother Laura Gullette Stafford, got her heavenly wings on Friday, March 1, 2019, and flew away from this world into eternal life in Heaven, prepared by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. and Funeral 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 9, 2019 at Open Door Deliverance Apostolic Church, 4520 Nolda St., Houston, TX. Elder Byron Hayes, Pastor. Bishop Robert Dobbs ~ Eulogist, Final Resting Place: Cemetery Beautiful.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019